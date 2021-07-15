Exit petrol-driven bikes, enter electric vehicles: Petrol price hike fuels demand for e-scooters in Kashmir

Srinagar: A year before, 45-year-old private school teacher Gulzar Ahmad Bhat bought a motorbike from his hard-earned money.

For few months, he enjoyed the bike ride. Not only did he save time but also reach home on time to hold tuition classes.

Come 2021, rising fuel prices made him rethink using the motorbike. Last month, he finally sold his bike and brought an electric two-wheeler to save money.

“Affording a car or two-wheeler has become difficult in current times given the surging fuel prices. Petrol prices have touched Rs 104 per liter. This was the only option available to me. It is proving beneficial too,” Bhat said.

Bhat is not an isolated case. Scores of people are switching to electric two and three-wheelers to beat fuel prices.

Umar Farooq, Manager at Global Motors, Srinagar, said sales for e-scooters have picked up as people find petrol-driven two-wheelers costly.

“We sell almost 200 e-scooters in a month. Demand has grown for the last few months. People from all age groups want to switch over to battery-generated two-wheelers as petrol prices have gone through the roof,” he said.

To promote green mobility and make electric two-wheelers more affordable, the government recently announced the revised FAME II subsidy.

The newly amended scheme extends the subsidy amount for the battery-powered two-wheelers by 50%, which is Rs 15,000 per kWh.

Farooq said each two-wheeler has a detachable battery, which can be charged even at home.

“Now, all of our new customers prefer e-scooters. E-scooters can be charged anywhere and give a good mileage,” he said.

Shabir Ahmad Mir, who recently purchased an e-scooter, said it is ecofriendly and pollution-free.

“The bike is very user-friendly. There is no tension about fuel and pollution. I have saved money after buying an e-scooter. Now I don’t have to spend on petrol,” he said.