Srinagar: More than a month after a 24-year-old girl was attacked with acid in Srinagar, the haze of pain hasn’t yet lifted. But one thing is strikingly clear in her mind that is the obsessive quest for justice.

Speaking exclusively to The Kashmir Monitor, the acid survivor said closure for her will only come in the form of justice.

“Those who brought me this immeasurable agony should be punished severely. Getting justice will eventually heal my heart and help me get through my life,” she said.

Treatment

The survivor, who is currently in Chennai for specialized treatment, underwent nine surgeries so far to restore her eyesight and face.

“They will review the progress in my eyes after a month and a half. Also, they operated upon my face. I might require a few more surgeries in the coming days. Please pray for my recovery,” she said.

The girl’s father said the excruciating pain of the wounds and a series of surgeries have left her weak. “The doctors will monitor her situation for a week or so and then discharge her accordingly. But we have to come back after a month for the follow-up,” he said.

He said the medical treatment is a long, and expensive, haul in such cases. “Though the administration has been very helpful and supportive so far, she will require a lot of medical help in the coming days. I am a poor man and don’t have money to meet her treatment costs. I don’t wish to see my daughter becoming a burden for us.”

Case progress

Recently, the court framed charges against two persons who were arrested for throwing acid on the survivor and the trial will begin at the end of this month.

The two accused were presented before Principal Sessions judge Jawad Ahmad, who framed charges under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), officials said.

The trial will start at the end of this month, they said.

What police say

Expressing satisfaction over the development, Senior Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) Rakesh Balwal had earlier said the police will fight this case till the end and ensure that the victim gets justice.

“Our aim is that this case becomes a milestone in history for a speedy trial and punishment to the accused so that it acts as a deterrent for those harboring such thoughts or having such tendencies,” Balwal said.

Background

On February 1, Kashmiris were shaken by the horrific news of an acid attack on a young girl in the Nowhatta locality of the old city. The girl worked in a beauty parlour to support her father, who is a tailor. On the fateful day, she was on the way home when the accused threw acid on her.

This triggered a sharp reaction by people from all walks of life. It was also followed by protests from students and several NGOs.