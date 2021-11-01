Mudassir Ahmad Kuloo, an independent journalist from Kashmir, has been awarded G Santha Teacher Memorial Journalism Award 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award ceremony will be held on November 6 in Bangalore, during the 5th Guru Kalam Memorial. Lecture, an annual national event organized by the Inspired India Foundation to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

The 33-year-old holds Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir. He has been a Senior Correspondent with The Kashmir Monitor for six years.

His reports have also featured in The Third Pole, TRT World, First Post, The Tehelka, National Herald, HuffPost, CNBC TV, Dainik Bhaskar, Article 14, EI Samay, among others.

For the fifth year, the jury included aerospace and defence scientists, writers, teachers, and activists in addition to the trustees of IIF.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ex KM staffer Mudassir Kuloo wins G Santha Teacher Memorial Journalism Award 3

The award carries a specially-crafted stone memento made by noted mural artist M S Chandramouli from Karnataka in addition to Rs 25,000 as a cash component.

Instituted by the Inspired Indian Foundation, the award commemorates the memory of G Shantha, an English teacher hailing from Thalavadi in Kerala’s Alappuzha district.Born in 1942, she dedicated her career to instilling in her young wards an unshakeable determination to chase their dreams wherever she taught, including at Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College, Trichy, Tamil Nadu, and Devasvom Board College, Thalayolaparambu, Kerala, and Mahatma High School for Girls, Chennithala, Kerala.