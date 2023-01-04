Srinagar, Jan 4: The University of Kashmir clarified on Wednesday that due process has been followed in evaluation of answer-scripts and assured that claims of students regarding the evaluation carried out in some subjects are being addressed on merit.

Reacting to claims by some UG 6th semester students alleging unfair evaluation in papers like Chemistry and English, the Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman said these claims will be examined under rules and addressed on merits.

“In order to fully satisfy the aggrieved examinees, we have ordered a review of the evaluation in the case of Chemistry and English subjects. Further course of action will be taken after the expert report is received,” Dr Majid said.

The evaluation is undertaken following due process in all respects, including selection of subject-specific experts for evaluation, he said, adding that in case of grievances therein, the University Statutes provide for process of re-evaluation, and seeking of Xerox copies of evaluated answer-scripts, which is open for all desirous students.

About the claims by UG 3rd semester students regarding evaluation of Urdu Literature paper, a random and specific check of evaluated answer scripts was carried out by an expert committee which has, however, recommended that there is “no need for mass review of the said answer-scripts and the concerned students, in case of any grievance, may apply for routine process of re-evaluation if they so desire.”

The evaluation process has been fully expedited in order to ensure timely declaration of results and, resultantly, timely award of degrees to the students. However, due care is being taken in the process to enable fair evaluations.