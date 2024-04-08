DSEK orders change in school timings in Kashmir from April 12

Srinagar, Apr 8 : Director School Education Kashmir on Monday ordered change in school timings in the Valley from April 12.

The changes will be effective for recognised government and private educational institutions.

While the schools within Srinagar Municipal Limits will work from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, those falling outside it and other areas (districts) of Kashmir division will work from 10: 00 am upto 4:00 pm, as per the order by DSEK.

“All the concerned institutions must strictly adhere to the given order/instructions and any deviation in this regard will be viewed seriously,” the order added.