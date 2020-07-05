Drugs land British Air hostess in notorious Dubai jail

A British air hostess is being held in a notorious Dubai prison after police found two cannabis joints in her date’s apartment, reported The Sun.

Derrin Crawford, 23, who works for Emirates airlines and is lives in the UAE, was on a first date with a man when his home was raided by cops.

Blood tests proved there were no drugs in the Brit air steward’s system – yet she remains in prison.

Native of Liverpool, Derrin was held at a police station for several days before being transferred to the notorious Al Barsha jail after two joints were found at the flat.

And despite a blood test on Thursday proving that Derrin had no drugs in her system, the Brit is still being held in handcuffs in the hellhole prison.

Her sister, Danielle, 28, said she is concerned for the welfare of the young air steward.

She told the Mail Online: “She is innocent, she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“The police have been trying to interrogate her, but she doesn’t even know this guy.

“She doesn’t drink or smoke and has a good job with Emirates, so it is a shame she has got caught up in all this. She’s only 23 and is just so scared.”

Derrrin, whose mum died when she was aged 11, moved to Dubai in 2018 after landing a job with the airline.

She was arrested on June 21 and managed to call her family on June 25.

Her date is believed to be a marketing executive, from London, who she had met on a night out.