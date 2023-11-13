SRINAGAR: Police on Monday attached the residential house of a notorious drug peddler in the Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The double-storied residential house, according to the police, belongs to Bakhtawar Makroo, a resident of Gulzarpora Awantipora, identified as a notorious drug peddler.

The property, valued at nearly Rs 12 lakhs, has been attached under section 68-F of the NDPS Act 1985.

Police, as reported by the news agency KNT, stated that the investigation established the sealed residential house had been acquired through illegal means, involving the illicit trafficking of Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic Substances by the owner.

The accused drug peddler is implicated in various drug peddling cases, with two FIRs registered against him at the Awantipora police station. He was initially arrested in 2017 and again in 2022 on drug peddling charges.

Currently incarcerated at Central Jail Kot Balwal in Jammu, the accused drug peddler faces legal consequences for his involvement in the illicit drug trade. [KNT]