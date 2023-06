Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday gifted his costly watch to class 7 student of Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar.

A school official said during a function, a class 7 student praised the watch of LG Sinha by saying, “Sir, your watch is very beautiful….”

Within seconds, as per the official, the LG gifted his costly watch to the student stating, “this is a token of love for you.”