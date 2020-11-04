Donald Trump Jr shares map showing India voting for Joe Biden, excludes J&K

While predicting poll results of the 2020 presidential elections, Donald Trump Jr — the eldest son of US President Donald Trump — tweeted the image of a world map that does not show Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Indian territory. The whole of the northeastern region was also excluded.

In the image, Trump Jr showed most countries shaded in red to show that Trump Sr is headed for victory in these regions. ‘Red colour’ is the Republican party’s colour. However, the map left out some countries like India, China in blue, indicating that they will be supporting the Democratic party candidate i.e Joe Biden.

Trump jr tweeted, “Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE”So far, the tweet received around 55.9K retweets and 121.3K likes.

Omar Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Shashi Tharoor, the Congress leader reacted to the tweet.

So much for the friendship with Trump Senior. Junior has placed India firmly with @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris though interestingly Jr. believes J&K & the NorthEast go against the rest of India & will vote Trump. Someone needs to take his colouring pencils away. https://t.co/AqVyX4ixdl — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 3, 2020