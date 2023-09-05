Srinagar: Director Health services Kashmir Dr. Mushtaq ahmed Rather was felicitated by his Excellency honorable governor of UT of Jammu and Kashmir during the felicitation ceremony of sanjay 2023 after completion of successful yatra.

Director health services Kashmir has thanked his Excellency for this prestigious award and has dedicated this award to all those health employees who worked tirelessly with dedication and devotion for successful yatra.

Director Health services has thanked shri Bhupinder Kumar secretary health for his constant support guidance and patronage.

Spokesperson DHSK Dr Mir Mushtaq said that Director was awarded at a function held at Rajbhavan yesterday.

He said that Director dedicated his award to all the doctors, paramedical staff along other officers and officials who have been working tirelessly for public.

Health officers and officials have congratulated director for this prestigious award while adding that this will encourage them to work will more zeal, zeast and dedication in future.