Dir Sericulture tours Budgam ahead of spring silkworm rearing season

BUDGAM: Director Sericulture Ajaz Ahmad Bhat conducted a comprehensive tour of District Budgam to take stock of the preparations of the District establishment of the department in run up to the Spring Silkworm Rearing, season of 2024 commencing very soon in Kashmir Division.

The Director Sericulture J&K during the tour of the District inspected various Mulberry Nurseries and Farms located at Haran, Churmujru, Sangrampora, and Beerwah to evaluate the availability of mulberry foliage for silkworm rearing being conducted in the District. During the occasion he interacted with the officers, field functionaries and Silkworm Rearers/Farmers hailing from these areas and reminded them of the heyday of the Industry when the economy of the State of J&K was revolving around Sericulture Industry.

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director, Sericulture J&K further called for concerted and relentless efforts in order to bring back the past glory of the Sericulture Sector and take it to new heights. He urged for conducting of door-to-door campaign to promote silkworm rearing, highlighting of farmer friendly schemes and dissemination of technical knowhow amongst the old and new entrants (Silkworm Rearers) to empower them and enhance their participation in the development of Industry so that they can derive better returns.

The Director Sericulture J&K while expressing views during his interaction with Silkworm Rearers/ Farmers made them aware about the various facilities and unwavering support of the department which include technical guidance and providing of rearing kits, disinfectants free of cost and financial assistance in a phased manner for constructing rearing sheds.Besides, he also informed them that the department provides mulberry plants free of cost with incentives to the Farmers / Silkworm Rearers.

He further clarified that the landless farmers can also avail the facility of acquiring Mulberry Plants from the nearby Nurseries of Sericulture Development Department for conducting mulberry plantation on government vacant land, embankments and on the outer periphery of vacant land of government buildings and schools near to them so that they will avail the foliage at their door steps without facing any predicament.

The Department of Sericulture maintains four Mulberry Nurseries in District Budgam spanning over an area of 120 Kanals of land producing a good number of quality Mulberry Plants annually for distribution among the farmers and plantation on State/Community land to create mulberry leaf reserves for landless and marginal Farmers. He also inspected newly constructed Rearing house in Haran Budgam.

He further exhorted upon the Officers and field functionaries of the Department during the occasion to maintain the nurseries on modern lines and discharge their duties with dedication and make great efforts for providing every assistance to the Silkworm Rearers/Farmers during ensuing rearing season.

The Director, Sericulture J&K during his comprehensive visit of District Budgam also interacted with youth of the District who have showed their interest in establishing Silk Reeling Units in collaboration with Sericulture Dev. Department and Bhat assured them that a special training will be imparted to them in order to make them familiar with various technical operations and functioning of such Units.

In this behalf, the Director called on N.S. Gahlot, Scientist-D (R&S) & Zonal Officer for Post Cocoon Sector, Silk Technical Service Centre, CSTRI, Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India, Miran Sahib, Jammu to discuss about the matter and for making necessary arrangements for the purpose.