Dir Information, DIPR employees condole demise of Sajad Somberia

JAMMU: Director Information and Public Relations, Rahul Pandey along with the employees of the department has condoled the sad demise of Sajad Bashir Somberia, District Information Officer, Udhampur, who passed away today morning after suffering a massive heart attack.

In this connection, a condolence meet was chaired by Director Information here in which all the officers and employees of DIPR participated. The officers and employees expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of young officer.

The officers and employees on the occasion highlighted his contributions in the department and said that his death is a great loss to the department. They added that Sajad was an asset to the department who always performed his duties professionally and diligently.

The officers and employees also offered their deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Pertinent to mention, Sajad Bashir Somberia was a young and dynamic JKAS officer and was also holding the charge of District Social Welfare Officer Udhampur.