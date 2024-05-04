DIPR Cultural Unit organises symposium on Nasha Mukt Bharat

JAMMU: Cultural Unit, Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu today organised a Symposium on the topic “Nasha Mukt Bharat” in Government Higher Secondary School Birpur Samba. The objective was to educate the next generation regarding the perils of Drug addiction, engaging youth in positive activities to save them from falling prey to the menace.

The students delivered thought provoking speeches and provided valuable information on the ways and means effective in the eradication of drug abuse from the society.

Students were judged on parameters of Pronunciation, Modulation of Voice, Factual Representation, confidence etc.

Indu Manhas, Rano Devi & Kanchan Kumari were the Judges for the day. Bharti Chandel hosted the event. A total number of 10 students participated in the competition.

First Position was bagged by Jhanvi, Second Position was secured by Rajnandni and third Position secured by Uplaksh and Bhumika.

Speaking on the occasion, the school Principal Mrs Anju educated the students regarding the topic and appreciated the Department of Information & Public Relations for organising such a meaningful event in the school. Among others, Staff members of the Institute and a large number of students witnessed the programme.

The programme was conducted under the supervision of Cultural Officer Nasir Ahmed Khan.