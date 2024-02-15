DGP Swain to launch exclusive PGRP for Baramulla residents

The Director General of Police Rashmi Ranjan Swain’s upcoming Public Grievances Redressal Programme (PGRP), scheduled for the following Saturday at District Police Lines Baramulla, is exclusively for residents of Baramulla.

A police spokesperson announced, “The DGP’s Public Grievances Redressal/Interaction programme is scheduled for February 17, 2024 (Saturday) at 3 p.m. at District Police Lines, Baramulla. This event is exclusively for residents of Baramulla District.”

“To participate, individuals with grievances related to police services should register at the help desk set up for this purpose at the District Police Line (DPL).”

“The notification further states that those wishing to bring grievances to the attention of DGP J&K must submit a written application with complete details, including a working mobile number.”

“It is emphasized that the DGP’s Public Grievance Redressal programme is solely for addressing concerns related to Police services. Matters concerning the recruitment of Special Police Officers (SPOs) or general transfers will not be entertained during the grievance redressal programme.”