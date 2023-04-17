SRINAGAR APRIL 17:- In order to review the arrangements for observance of auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and upcoming celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Monday morning undertook a visit to Hazratbal Dargah in order to take onsite review of the arrangements being made by all line Departments for smooth conduct of the auspicious religious occasions.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Shabir Ahmad, SP Traffic, Muzafar Ahmad Shah, Superintending Engineer R&B, SP Hazratbal, SDM East, Chief Planning Officer, Joint Commissioner SMC, Deputy Director Information, BMO Hazratbal, Tehsildar Eidgah/North, Executive Engineer PHE, ARTO, and senior Officers of SRTC, PDD and other line Departments, besides Administrator of J&K Wakf Board and senior members of Hazratbal Shrine Management.

While chairing a meeting in the premises of the Hazratbal Shrine, the DC on the occasion sought a detailed action plan from concerned Departments regarding the arrangements put in place for observance of auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and upcoming celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr related to supply of water and electricity, cleanliness measures, dog menace, fire service, transport, parking and medical facilities etc.

The measures to tackle any kind of inconvenience caused inclement weather conditions were also discussed.

The DC directed the Officers of all line Departments to ensure special arrangements for smooth observance of the pious religious occasions at the Shrine for the Devotees particularly during the intervening night(Shab-e-Qadr) 26-27th Ramzan-ul Mubarak 1444 Hijri, which falls on intervening night of 17-18 April, 2023 and on upcoming celebrations of auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

With regard to ensuring adequate supply of water, the DC asked the PHE authorities to ensure uninterrupted water supply at the Shrine so that devotees do not face any inconvenience. He instructed them to keep a sufficient number of water tankers at the premises to cater to the demand.

The DC was apprised that 50000 Gallon OH water Tank is already in place at the Shrine, besides 220 water posts are installed to suffice the requirements of the devotees while additional 20 temporary water posts are being installed at the shrine.

Similarly, the PDD Engineers were asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the Shrine during the auspicious days of night prayers as well as on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr congregation Nimaz and keep proper power backup to tackle any power breakdown.

In this regard the DC was informed that in addition 400 KVA Genset and 20 KVA UPS has been kept as backup to provide power supply during any failure so that devotees do not face any difficulty.

The DC also directed the SMC officials to deploy sufficient men and machinery at the venue to ensure proper cleanliness in and around the Shrine. They were also asked to take measures for establishment of mobile toilets besides a concrete mechanism to contain stray dog menace in and around the Shrine.

The DC also laid stress on making all dysfunctional Street/Mass lights functional well before the commencement of the Holy religious occasion.

The Health authorities were asked to set up a Medical camp with adequate number of Doctors and Paramedics, besides critical care ambulance service and other first aid facilities in the premises of Hazratbal Shrine as per past practice to provide medical facilities at the Shrine.

With regard to Traffic and Parking facilities, the DC asked the Traffic Police authorities for ensuring hassle-free traffic movement of the devotees from different parts of Srinagar and other Districts of Kashmir, besides making adequate facilities at the designated place for parking of the vehicles.

The officers of SRTC and RTO were asked to make sufficient transport arrangements for the devotees during the auspicious occasions.

Earlier, the DC was apprised by the Administrator, J&K Wakf Board about the arrangements being made by the Wakf for smooth observance of the Holy religious occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and upcoming celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr during which about one lakh people are expected to visit the Dargah to offer special prayers during intervening night(Shab-e-Qadr) and congregational prayer of Eid-ul-fitr.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has extended greetings to the People on the auspicious occasion of the Holy religious occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and upcoming of Eid-ul-Fitr. The DC also prayed for prosperity and holistic wellbeing of the people.