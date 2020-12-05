CRPF man attempts suicide at Srinagar camp, shifted to hospital

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man on Saturday evening attempted to commit suicide at the camp in Wazir Bagh area of Srinagar.

Officials said that a CRPF man identified as Constable Yogesh Kumar, aged 35 years old of Muzafernagar UP, who belongs to 117 battalion attempted to commit suicide Saturday evening.

“He fired himself with his service rifle at the camp in Wazir Bagh area,” they said, adding that he was critically injured and has been shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

An official said that the reason behind taking this extreme step was not known yet. He added that the condition of injured CRPF man is critical. (KNO)