2 CRPF men, 7 civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack
Two security force men and seven civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on CRPF personnel in Lal Chowk area of the city on Sunday, police said.
The militants hurled a grenade on the CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area of the city, a police official said.
The nine injured persons were shifted to a hospital, he said.
The loud explosion caused panic among the people, especially those who had come to the weekly flea market, also known as Sunday market, the official said.
Security forces have cordoned off the area, he added
Four more detained Kashmir leaders released
Srinagar, Feb 2: Four more mainstream Jammu and Kashmir politicians were released on Sunday from detention in the MLA hostel in Srinagar.
They had been in detention since August 5, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.
According to sources, the released leaders are from the National Conference and include Abdul Majid Larmi, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Muhammad Shafi, and Muhammad Yusuf Bhat.
With the release of the four leaders, the number of leaders under detention in the Valley stands at 17. These include three chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.
Farooq Abdullah has been detained in his home at the Gupkar road in Srinagar, which has been designated as the sub-jail.
Omar Abdullah is detained at Hari Niwas and Mehbooba Mufti has been kept in a government building on the Maulana Azad Residency Road.
On January 16, five mainstream politicians were relased from their detention in the MLA hostel.
A total of 35 mainstream politicians were moved from the Centaur hotel on the banks of the Dal lake to the MLA hostel in November last year.
A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana had ordered the Union Territory administration to review all curbs that have been in place since August 5 in Jammu and Kashmir.
DSP Davinder Singh case: NIA raids multiple places in south Kashmir
SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency on Sunday morning carried out searches in connection with a case in which a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer was arrested while ferrying terrorists outside the valley, officials said here.
Multiple NIA teams fanned in various parts of south Kashmir and carried out the searches at some private offices and residences, they said.
The NIA had taken over the case in which Jammu and Kashmir’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who has since been suspended, was caught in south Kashmir while ferrying two terrorists out of the valley on January 11.
The searches come days after NIA officers interrogated all the accused arrested in the case.
Besides Singh, the others arrested were: Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmed alias Naveed Babu, who is a self-styled commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Rafi Ahmed Rather and Irfan Shafi Mir, who claims to be an advocate.
They were arrested from the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Qazigund in South Kashmir.
Later, Naveed’s brother, Syed Irfan Ahmed, was also arrested on January 23 after he was brought from Punjab.
He was in constant touch with his brother and had asked him to look for an accommodation in Chandigarh where they could escape the harsh winters months of Kashmir.
Mir, who was driving the vehicle when they were caught by the police from a national highway in Kulgam district, may become a prize catch for the NIA as it is alleged he was acting on the orders of his masters in Pakistan.
He had visited the neighbouring country five times on an Indian passport.
Light snowfall in many parts of Kashmir, min temp rises
Many parts of Kashmir received fresh light snowfall on Saturday, leading to an increase in the minimum temperature which brought some relief to the people from the intense cold conditions, the meteorological department said.
A MeT official said the weather would remain generally cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh Union territories on Saturday with chances of light rain or snow.
“Light snowfall of two to five inches occurred at many places of Kashmir, hilly areas of Jammu and on the higher reaches of Ladakh,” he said.
The official said the weather would remain generally cloudy in both the Union territories on Saturday.
“A spell of widespread light to moderate snowfall is likely to occur during January 6 to 7 evening,” he said.
The official said the fresh snowfall brought some relief to the residents in the Valley from the intense cold conditions as the night temperature showed improvement.
Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 0.1 degree Celsius Friday night over three degrees up from minus 3.7 degrees Celsius the previous night.
The official said the ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius two degrees up from the previous night.
The night temperature at Pahalgam resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius over seven degrees up from minus 10.0 degrees Celsius Thursday night, he said.
The official said Qazigund the gateway town to the valley – in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.6 degree Celsius up over six degrees from the previous night’s minus 7.0 degrees Celsius.
Kokernag town, also in south, recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in north, registered the minimum temperature at 0.8 degree Celsius, the official said.
The mercury in Leh in Ladakh settled at a low of minus 18.3 degrees Celsius, he said.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ – the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and minimum temperatures drop considerably.
‘Chillai-Kalan’ began on December 21 and it will end on January 31. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day long ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).