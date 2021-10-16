Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Cricket world slips into shock; former Indian U19 captain dies of heart attack

Cricket World has slipped into a shock after former Indian U 19 caption Avi Barot died of a heart attack.

The 29-year-old cricketer had represented Haryana and Gujarat. Avi played 38 first-class matches, 38 List A matches, and 20 domestic T20 games. He was a wicket-keeper-batsman and scored 1,547 runs in first-class matches, 1030 runs in list-A games, and 717 runs in T20s.

 

“Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association is deeply shocked and saddened on the very shocking, untimely, and extremely sad demise of Avi Barot, a remarkable and notable cricketer of Saurashtra. He left for heavenly abode in the evening of 15th October 2021 due to severe cardiac arrest,” the SCA stated in a media release. He was a right-handed batter, who could also bowl off-breaks.

Avi was India U-19 captain in 2011 and earlier this year, he grabbed attention with his stupendous 122-run knock in just 53 balls during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Goa. SCA President Jaydev Shah condoled Avi’s demise.

“This is absolutely shocking and painful to learn about Avi’s sad demise. He was a great teammate and had great cricketing skills. In all recent domestic matches, he had performed remarkably well. He was a very friendly and noble human being. We all at Saurashtra Cricket Association are in deep shock,” said Shah.


