COVID crisis: Two Kashmir youths in 20s among 34 die overnight in J&K

Srinagar: A 23-year-old youth from Srinagar and 26-year-old youth from Pulwama were among 34 persons who died of Covid-19 in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since the last night, taking the toll to 3,183.

An official said that the patients who died include 60-year-old female from Dalgate, 70-year-old female from Buchpora, 65-year-old man from Bemina, 23-year-old youth from Qamarwari, 75-year-old woman from Habbakadal, 32-year-old woman from Mallabagh, 55-year-old woman from Kanipora Budgam, 40-year-old man from Pattan Baramulla, 26-year-old youth from Jandwal Pulwama, 75-year-old woman from Habbakadal, 75-year-old man from Qamarwari, 60-year-old woman from Pakherpora, 60-year-old woman from Trichal Pulwama and 21 persons from Jammu division.

He said that three deaths were reported from SMHS hospital and two each were reported from Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura and JVC Bemina, Srinagar.

He further said that three deaths were reported from JLNM Rainawari, two from district hospital Pulwama and one from CD Hospital Dalgate.

The official said that twenty-one deaths were reported in Jammu division since the last night.

With 34 fresh COVID-19 related fatalities, the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir has climbed to 3,183, including 1,460 from Jammu division and 1,723 from Kashmir division.