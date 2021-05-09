COVID crisis: J&K Govt to reappoint retired healthcare workers on contractual basis

Srinagar: In an extraordinary move amid unrelenting spike in positive cases, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to re-appointment of retired healthcare workers – faculty members, medical officers and senior-cum-junior consultants – on contractual basis in its bid to augment efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in its second wave and with a view to augment the efforts of the Government in fight against this pandemic, sanction is accorded to the contractual appointment of those faculty members, as have retired from the Government Medical Colleges, Srinagar and Jammu and SKIMS, Soura/Bemina, who are within 70 years of age as on June, 2021 and are willing to join in their respective parent institutions for deployment for COVID duty”, an official order reads.

“Such willing faculty members shall join before the Principals Government Medical Colleges, Srinagar/Jammu/Director, SKIMS, Soura/Bemina, as the case may be”, the order states.

“Contractual appointment of those doctors (Medical Officers/ Consultants/Senior Consultants), as have retired from the Health Services Department, who are within 70 years of age as on June 1, 2021 and are willing to join in the Health Services Department, Kashmir/Jammu for deployment for COVID duty, as per the requirements to be worked out by the respective Directors, Health Services Department, Kashmir/Jammu shall join before the Directors, Health Services Department, Srinagar/ Jammu, as the case may be”, it states.

Stating that the salary of the contractual appointees in both the cases shall be the last salary drawn minus pension and commuted portion of pension, it says that the engagement shall be for a period of one year or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

The posts for these engagements shall be deemed to have been created and those willing faculty members and doctors shall join immediately before the concerned Heads of the institutions/Departments, preferably within a period of seven (7) days from the date of issuance of this order, it concludes.