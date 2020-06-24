COVID-19: JK reports 186 new positive cases, tally 6422

JAMMU: The Government on Wednesday informed that 186 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 28 from Jammu division and 158 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 6422. Also, 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 176 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 45 from Jammu Division and 131 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 6422 positive cases, 2516 are Active Positive, 3818 have recovered and 88 have died; 10 in Jammu division and 78 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 326430 test results available, 320008 samples have been tested as negative till June 24, 2020.

Additionally, till date 265652 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 39599 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 31 in Hospital Quarantine, 2516 in hospital isolation and 47660 under home surveillance. Besides, 175758 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 280 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 44 Active Positive, 235 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Srinagar has 752 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 503 Active Positive, 228 recovered (including 02 cases reported today), 21 deaths; Anantnag district has 622 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today), with 173 Active Positive, 443 recovered, 06 deaths; Baramulla has 670 positive cases (including 37 cases reported today) with 322 Active Positive, 334 recovered (including 63 cases reported today), 14 deaths; Shopian has 671 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today) with 209 Active Positive, 452 recovered (including 29 recoveries reported today) and 10 deaths; Kupwara has 482 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 133 Active Positive, 344 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths; Budgam has 347 positive cases (including 01 case reported today), with 188 Active Positive and 153 recovered cases (including 05 cases recovered today) and 06 deaths; Ganderbal has 76 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 17 active positive cases and 59 recoveries; Kulgam has 711 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today), with 211 Active Positive and 489 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today) and 11 deaths and Pulwama reported 387 positive cases (including 19 cases reported today) with 220 active positive cases and 163 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today) and 04 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 318 positive cases (including 07 case reported today) with 71 active positive cases and 240 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths; Udhampur has 217 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 66 active positive cases, 150 recovered (including 28 case recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 132 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 72 Active Positive and 60 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today); Rajouri has 91 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 53 active positive cases and 37 recovered (including 02 cases reported today) and 01 death; Kathua has 203 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 86 Active positive and 117 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today); Kishtwar has 25 positive cases with 10 active positive cases and 15 recovered; Ramban has 213 positive cases with 79 active positive and 134 recoveries; Reasi has 36 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 12 active positive and 24 recovered; Poonch has 118 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 31 active positive and 87 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) while Doda has 71 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 16 active positive cases and 54 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 01 death.

According to the bulletin, of the total 6422 positive cases in J&K 2125 have been reported as travelers while 4297 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.