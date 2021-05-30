Corona curfew: KTMF launches traders’ relief package program

Kashmir Traders & Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) under its president Mohammad Sadiq Baqal has initiated Traders’ Relief Package Program 2021.

On the eve of launch of the program, Baqal said that due to the lockdown imposed “for the past two months”, traders have suffered losses which have resulted in starvation to various small traders who earn their livelihood on daily basis.

“KTMF being a traders federation has decided to provide a relief package kit to those traders who are facing hardships during these lockdown days,” he said.

The president appealed the LG administration to provide some relief to these small traders.

“Unfortunately, they didn’t provide till date. We demand the LG administration for a compensation of Rs. 50,000 to the traders who have suffered losses due to the lockdowns since August 2019,” said Baqal in a statement.

KTMF conducted a special drive and provided relief kits to various presidents of the bazaar committees at their doorsteps for onward distribution among their respective needy traders and is providing the relief kits to the deserved traders also at their office premises situated at Batamaloo Srinagar.

“The deserved/needy traders may also contact on the contact numbers provided by the Federation and the kits will be delivered at their doorsteps. The president said that this will be the first stage of the distribution which will be continued till the need is received from the traders,” the statement read.