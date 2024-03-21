Congress Suffers “Moral and Intellectual Bankruptcy,” Not Just Financial: BJP

New Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda today dismissed the Congress’s talk of financial helplessness as “comical”, and said the party can use the money accumulated from “all the scams” that took place during its rule for electioneering.

The BJP’s reaction came after former Congress president Sonia Gandhi demanded that the party be given access to its bank accounts to ensure a level playing field for the Lok Sabha polls and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a systematic effort to cripple the party financially.

In a post on X, JP Nadda said the Congress is “conveniently blaming” its irrelevance on financial troubles’ while in reality, their bankruptcy is “moral and intellectual, not financial”.

“The Congress is going to be totally rejected by the people and fearing a historic defeat, their top leadership addressed a press conference and ranted against Indian democracy and institutions,” he said.

Instead of correcting their own errors, the Congress is blaming authorities for their troubles. Be it the ITAT or the Delhi High Court, they have asked the Congress to comply with the rules, pay the taxes due but the party never did so, Mr Nadda said.

“For a party which has looted from every sector, in every state and at every moment of history, to talk of financial helplessness is comical. Congress can use the money accumulated from all their scams starting from jeep to chopper scam via Bofors for their electioneering,” the BJP chief said.

“Congress part time leaders say India being a democracy is a lie- may I humbly remind them that India was not a democracy only for a few months between 1975 and 1977 and that time the Prime Minister of India was none other than Indira Gandhi,” the BJP chief added.

