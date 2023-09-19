SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to eradicating terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir during an address on Monday. He asserted that significant strides have been made in dismantling the support networks of those who profit from conflict in the union territory.

Speaking at a large public gathering after laying the foundation stone for a 125-bed hospital in Reshipora, Budgam, LG Sinha urged the people to isolate those attempting to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We honor our soldiers and police personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism. I assure the people that we will make J&K free of terrorism. This is our resolve,” he declared.

According to LG Sinha, conflict profiteers who hindered the region’s development and enriched themselves at the expense of the people believe they are entitled to government resources.

Sinha emphasized the need for citizens to fulfill their duties and contribute to J&K’s development. He called for a widespread people’s movement for development across all 20 districts and urged society to isolate those trying to disturb peace.

Security forces, Sinha noted, have made great sacrifices to ensure the region’s peace and happiness. He called on the public to identify those working behind the scenes to disrupt peace and help safeguard society.

The Lt Governor highlighted the administration’s efforts to establish transparent and responsive governance, improve electricity access, and expand healthcare and housing schemes.

He assured that no outsiders would benefit from the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna scheme and emphasized the administration’s commitment to fairness and anti-corruption measures.

Sinha also highlighted the PM Vishwakarma scheme’s benefits, particularly for artisans and craftspeople in Jammu and Kashmir. He underscored the government’s dedication to extending these benefits across the union territory.

The Lt Governor praised public representatives and the District Administration for their efforts in creating smart facilities for the people, with hopes that the dream of a Smart City in Budgam will soon be realized.