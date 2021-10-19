Condemn Kashmir killings but cannot cancel India-Pakistan match: BCCI

Reacting to the growing clamour about the cancellation of the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing T20 cricket world cup, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has said that while he condemns attacks on non-Kashmiri civilians in Kashmir, the board cannot back out from its ‘international commitment’.

As already reported by The Kashmir Monitor, social media is abuzz with people demanding the cancellation of the match following the civilian killings in Kashmir.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has called for reconsideration of the match due to the tense relationship between the two countries.

“We strongly condemn the killings(J&K). Strict action should be taken against terror organisations. As far as the match (T20 WC IND vs PAK) is concerned, under ICC’s international commitments you can’t refuse to play against anyone. You’ve to play in ICC tournaments,” Shukla said.

As per the tournament schedule, India will take on arch-rival Pakistan in their first match of the Super 12 stage on October 24 in Dubai.

According to Shukla, in tournaments organised by the International Cricket Council, countries could not back out of commitments.