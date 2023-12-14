SRINAGAR: Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Athar Aamir Khan today chaired a comprehensive review cum preparedness meeting of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign at the SMC headquarters, here.

The meeting reviewed the action plan and preparations for ensuring the seamless and successful conduct of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in all 74 wards of SMC.

The fundamental objectives of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, encompasses critical aspects such as reaching out to the vulnerable sections eligible under various welfare schemes and not yet covered, disseminating information and fostering awareness about the schemes.

During the review, Commissioner SMC impressed upon all concerned officers to ensure utmost coordination at different levels for the smooth and successful conduct of the activities under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in all 74 wards of SMC.

He asked them to ensure effective implementation of the activities planned to be conducted during the Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Joint Commissioner, Chief Planning Officer Srinagar, Secretary SMC, Chief Transport Officer, Nodal Officer SMC, Informatics Officer, Zonal Sanitation Officers, all Ward Officers of SMC, Day Nodal Officers and GIS Expert.