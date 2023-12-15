Srinagar, Dec: The Srinagar Municipal Corporation launches “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra”at four Wards of SMC viz Nishat, Lal Chowk, Dal and Kralyar.

The said campaign was kick started from SK Park, Lal Chowk ,Srinagar commenced with great fervor today, as Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Sh. Athar Aamir Khan, (IAS) led an impressive program spanning all 74 wards of the SMC from 15th to 23rd December 2023. The Yatra, a nationwide outreach initiative, is designed to inform and empower citizens about the central government’s flagship schemes and programs, with the ultimate goal of raising awareness and facilitating the delivery of welfare scheme benefits.

The program is part of the Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat campaign, which is specifically focused on reaching the vulnerable population, disseminating information, learning from citizens, and enrolling potential beneficiaries., Sh.Athar emphasized the objectives and outlined the upcoming activities and outreach programs.

Furthermore, the Nodal Officer led the gathering in taking the pledge“Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat” underscoring the commitment to the cause. In recognition of outstanding performance, select individuals were felicitated during the event, adding a celebratory dimension to the launch.

The “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” has set off on a promising note in Srinagar by SMC, and as it progresses, it is expected to make significant strides in informing, engaging, and benefiting the citizens of Srinagar.