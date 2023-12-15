SRINAGAR, Dec15: Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson J&K KVIB today presided over the Performance Review meeting of J&K KVIB at Sanat Ghar Bemina, here.

Secretary/CEO J&K KVIB, senior officers from Board and District officers of J&K KVIB attended the said meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that during the current financial year, Margin Money of Rs. 100 crores has been released to 4596 unit holders thereby creating employment opportunities for 36028 persons.

The Vice Chairperson appreciated the overall efforts of District Officers viz. successful implementation of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme and Jammu & Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme.

She underscored the need for ensuring active engagement of stakeholders to make a meaningful impact on employment opportunities across UT. She further reiterated that special and concerted efforts be made to ensure that these employment generation programmes are inclusive, providing equal opportunities for all segments of society with special preference to people belonging to marginalized communities, women, and individuals with disabilities etc.

The Vice Chairperson reiterated the need for synchronized efforts by implementing agencies and Banks to ensure that the benefits or employment generation programmes viz. PMEGP and JKREGP are percolated among the target population.

While lauding the efforts of the Board in creation of employment in UT, Secretary/CEO J&K KVIB enjoined upon the officers to adopt a robust monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure target-oriented implementation of these schemes; besides ensuring that all activities align with the overarching goals and objectives.