J&K reports 14 Covid deaths, 585 new cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 585 fresh Covid-19 cases while 14 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Among the fresh cases, they said, 123 were reported from Jammu Division and 462 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total tally to 311794.

Regarding the deaths, the officials said that seven each were reported from Jammu division and Kashmir, taking the overall toll to 4252.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 136 cases, Baramulla 38, Budgam 69, Pulwama 22, Kupwara 30, Anantnag 35, Bandipora 29, Ganderbal 47, Kulgam 51, Shopian 5, Jammu 21, Udhampur 9, Rajouri 8, Doda 25, Kathua 6, Samba 0, Kishtwar 13, Poonch 21, Ramban 11 and Reasi 9.

Moreover, they said, 1354 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—431 from Jammu Division and 923 from Kashmir.

As 298911 people have recovered, the number of active cases has reduced now to 8,631—3042 in Jammu division and 5,589 in the Valley, they said.

A number of these cases have been confirmed at CD hospital and GMC Anantnag, they said.