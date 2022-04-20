Work on the world’s highest tunnel connecting Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh will start in July this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Situated at an altitude of 16,580 feet, the Shinku La Pass tunnel will connect Kargil’s Zanskar Valley to Himachal Pradesh.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Director General Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary said the construction of the tunnel will start by July this year. He said the Centre has already approved ‘Project Yojak’ to execute this ambitious project.

The tunnel will be completed by 2025. At present, one has to travel 101 km from Manali to Darcha on Leh road and thereafter, take a turn from Darcha towards Shinku La Pass and enter Zanskar valley.

The south portal of the tunnel will be at Shinku La and the north portal at Lakhang, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lieutenant General Chaudhary lauded the efforts of BRO personnel in resorting to the Shinku La-Padum road as well as Manali-Leh road in record time.