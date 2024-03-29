Climate emergency: 7 Kashmir districts record deficient rainfall; Shopian tops list

Srinagar, Mar 28: Seven districts of Kashmir division have recorded deficient rainfall in the ongoing season.

According to the data prepared by the Meteorological Department (MeT) said that Srinagar, Anantnag, Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kulgam, and Kupwara have recorded deficient rainfall from March 01-March 27, 2024.

Srinagar, as per the data has recorded a precipitation of 80.5 mm rainfall against the normal precipitation of 102.2, recording a deficit of 21 percent during the period.

Anantnag however, has recorded a rainfall of 74.0 mm against the normal precipitation of 125.6 mm while Budgam recorded 58.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 10.3.0 mm during the period.

Bandipora and Ganderbal recorded a deficient rainfall of 49 percent and 24 percent respectively, the data said.

Kulgam and Kupwara have recorded deficient rainfall of 44 percent and 46 percent respectively.

According to the data, Shopian district in South Kashmir has recorded a large deficient rainfall of 76 percent as against the normal precipitation of 101.2 mm. The station has recorded just 24.3 mm of rainfall.

Baramulla and Pulwama stations have, however, recorded normal precipitation during the period, the data added.

Pertinently, the weatherman has predicted intermittent wet spells in Jammu and Kashmir till March 31, saying that two back-to-back Western Disturbances are affecting the Union territory from this evening.

The light rains and snow are expected in J&K intermittently till March 31, the weatherman has said.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing rapid climate change. The UT is warming at a higher rate than the world average. The average temperature of Jammu and Kashmir has increased by 1.2 degrees centigrade in the last 100 years. During the same period, the average temperature of the earth increased by 0.8 to 0.9 degrees centigrade.

Falling in the Himalayan region, Jammu and Kashmir has a geographic area of 101387 square kilometers. It excludes the 120849 square kilometer area which is under the occupation of Pakistan and China. Around 20230 square kilometers, which comprise 19.95 percent of the total geographical area of Jammu and Kashmir, is under forest cover. The higher regions are covered by Pir Panjal, Karakoram, and the inner Himalayan ranges of mountains. Climate change has affected every aspect of life. (With KNO inputs)