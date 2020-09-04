Class X, XII biannual exams to start from Sep 21

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Friday issued a date sheet for the bi-annual exams of class 10th and 12th.

Joint secretary examination JKBOSE Ajaz Hakak said class 10th and 12th bi-annual examination will commence from September 21 and 22 respectively.

“The examination of both the classes will conclude on October 8 and 17 respectively. This applies to the students of Kashmir province including Tehsil Gurez, Keran, Machil, and Tangdhar as well,” he added.

Candidates who have failed in all subjects or four subjects shall have to write bi-annual exams. Fresh private students and those wanting to improve grade or change subjects also have to appear in the exams.

The practical tests shall be conducted immediately after theory examinations conclude. The candidates shall have to contact their respective heads of the institutions for practical tests.

JKBOSE has also instructed students to wear a proper face mask and adhere to social distancing norms. The examination inspector has been asked to ensure complete sanitization of desks, examination halls, and rooms, a day before the commencement of the test. He shall have to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the administration.

Earlier this week, JKBOSE announced that students of Class X and XII, who have passed two or more subjects and were supposed to appear in biannual exams, will be promoted to the next class without a test.

“The students who have a backlog in three subjects will be promoted to the next class and marks of the backlog subjects will be awarded by taking the mean of the marks scored in the already passed subject,” JKBOSE had said.