SRINAGAR, May 10: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, today administered the oath of office to Justice Atul Sreedharan as Judge of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in the Chief Justice’s Court Room at Srinagar.

The Oath taking ceremony was physically attended at Srinagar by Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Mohan Lal, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal while Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary and Justice Rajesh Sekhri participated online from Jammu Wing of High Court.

The proceedings of the oath taking ceremony were conducted by Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, who read out the contents of the Notification received from Government of India, Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of Justice (Appointments Division) and the Letter of Authorization issued by the Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, authorising Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to administer the Oath of office to the newly transferred Judge.

The ceremony was also attended by the Former Judges of High Court, Advocate General, Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Additional Solicitors General of India, Srinagar/Jammu, Additional Director General of Police Security, President Bar Association, Jammu/Srinagar, Senior Advocates, Principal District Judge Srinagar, Officers and functionaries of the Civil Administration and Police, Officers and Staff of the Registry, family members and guests of Justice Atul Sreedharan.

With the transfer of Justice Atul Sreedharan as Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the strength of Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has risen to 16 Judges including the Chief Justice against the sanctioned strength of 17.