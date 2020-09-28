Civil Services exams can’t be postponed over Covid: UPSC to SC

New Delhi:The UPSC civil services exam scheduled on October 4 cannot be postponed over the coronavirus crisis, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) told the Supreme Court today. The top court was hearing a plea filed by UPSC aspirants, seeking postponement of the upcoming Civil Services (prelims) Exam’ 20.

A bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar has sought an affidavit from the UPSC by tomorrow and will hear the case again on October 23. The court asked the UPSC counsel to furnish the reasons for not postponing the examinations.

On September 24, the top court had asked a counsel, appearing for 20 aspirants led by Vasireddy Govardhana Sai Prakash, to serve the copy of the petition with the UPSC counsel.

The exam, which was earlier scheduled on May 31, was rescheduled to October 4 due to the pandemic.

The plea has been filed by 20 UPSC aspirants against conducting of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination on October 4.

According to the plea this seven hours long Offline exam, will be taken by approximately six lakh aspirants at test centres in 72 cities across the country.