J&K LG meets Civil Services qualifiers from Kokernag, Gurez

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, met this year’s Civil Services qualifiers from the valley, at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Sabzar Ahmad Ganie hailing from Kokernag, Anantnag and Rayeas Hussain from Gurez, Bandipora met with the Lt Governor.

Photo: DIPR

In his interaction with the selected officers the Lt Governor underlined that “their success is not only a matter of pride for the entire J&K but it will also inspire many to prepare and compete for the coveted services.”

The Lt Governor observed that during his ongoing string of public outreach programmes across J&K, he had the opportunity to interact with a lot of youngsters who he says are bright, ambitious, and exude confidence.

“The J&K government is committed to provide them the best enabling environment to facilitate and nurture their capabilities. The youth of J&K are intrinsically very capable and can drive change in the Union Territory,” he added.

While congratulating the Civil Service qualifiers and appreciating their hard work, he urged them to work with absolute honesty and total dedication for advancing the welfare of the people they are called upon to serve.

He asked them to be the vital drivers of development and progress of the Nation and wished all of them bright careers ahead.