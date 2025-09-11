LG Sinha Launches Free Housing Project for Families Hit by Operation Sindoor, Floods and Terrorism

Srinagar: In a major relief initiative, the High-Range Rural Development Society (HRDS India) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir for construction of free houses for families affected during Operation Sindoor, recent floods, and those who lost their homes to terrorist violence.

The initiative, launched under the vision of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, aims to provide 1,500 three-bedroom “Smart Houses” equipped with modern safety and comfort features. The MoU signing ceremony, held at Raj Bhawan, was presided over by the Lieutenant Governor, who described the project as a step towards rebuilding lives.

“Construction of houses is more than just putting up structures. It is about building dreams, offering a fresh start, and opening a new chapter in the lives of affected families. Human losses are so profound and devastating that they can’t be measured, but this initiative will certainly ease their suffering,” Sinha said. According to The scheme will also cover next of kin of terror victims whose houses were destroyed. In addition to housing, HRDS India has committed to provide a 15-year life insurance policy for all family members, monthly health check-ups, and free internet access in collaboration with BSNL.

Beneficiaries will also receive regular visits from trained volunteers to raise awareness on health, hygiene, education and government welfare schemes. HRDS India further assured that every house will be repainted free of cost every five years.

Those present at the MoU signing included Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the LG; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Aji Krishnan, Founder-Secretary, HRDS India; Saritha P Menon, Administrator; Swaraj Kumar G., Director Corporate Sponsorship; and Sanjeev Bhatnagar, Chairman Global Initiatives, HRDS India.