LG Sinha thanks PM for GST Reforms

Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the rollout of next-generation GST reforms, terming the step as a major boost for MSMEs, farmers and the overall economy.

In a post on X, the LG’s office wrote, “Heartfelt thanks to Hon’ble PM Sh. Narendra Modi ji & FM Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji for Next-Gen GST Reforms.

Post further reads, It’ll empower MSMEs & farmers & accelerate manufacturing. It’ll improve ease of living & ease of doing business while further strengthening our fastest growing economy.”