Thursday, March 28th 2024
Chinar Corps Commander Reviews Security in North Kashmir

The commander of the Chinar Corps on Wednesday visited Rashtriya Rifles troops deployed in the Counter Terrorism Grid to review the security situation in North Kashmir.

During his visit, he reassured and motivated troops to remain in a high state of operational readiness to meet all forthcoming challenges.

“ChinarCorps Cdr visited Rashtriya Rifles troops deployed in the Counter Terrorism Grid to review the security situation in North Kashmir today. He reassured and motivated troops to remain in a high state of operational readiness to meet all forthcoming challenges,” the Chinar Corps – Indian Army said in a post on ‘X’. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

