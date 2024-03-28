Chinar Corps Commander Reviews Security in North Kashmir

The commander of the Chinar Corps on Wednesday visited Rashtriya Rifles troops deployed in the Counter Terrorism Grid to review the security situation in North Kashmir.

During his visit, he reassured and motivated troops to remain in a high state of operational readiness to meet all forthcoming challenges.

