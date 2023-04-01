SRINAGAR, APRIL 01: Jammu and Kashmir government has allocated substantial funding of Rs 7097cr in budget 2023-24 to develop a strong ecosystem for the cities, focusing on urban-rural partnership, enhancing market and business opportunities, job creation, filling gaps in the education system and ensuring sustainable economic development in rural and urban pockets of the Union Territory.

The implementation of the Panchayat Development Index helps in developing and replicating best practices that drive improvement across the socio-economic themes of Panchayats under the newly approved Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme (APDP).

The identified Panchayats are given special focus to saturate inclusive development schemes which would serve as model Panchayats, an official said. He added the J&K government has selected the most backward 285 Panchayats (One Panchayat per Block) under APDP for holistic development.

Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Development Index-2022 helps in rating, assessing, and analyzing the performance and level of development of various municipalities/ towns of the UT. The urban reform incentive fund is meant for providing reform-linked assistance to the ULBs of the UT based on the performance as per the benchmarks prescribed under The Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Development Index-2022

The Budget has also been earmarked to declare all the villages and ULBs Open Defecation Free plus status (ODF plus).

Notably, Several Municipal bodies including Municipal Councils and Municipal Committees of Jammu division have self-declared as Open Defecation Free plus status after complying with all bye-laws and development done in Municipal limits as per the Swachh Bharat Mission norms.

Under the initiative of “Har Gaon Ek Amrit Sarovar”, 4041 Amrit Sarovars have been identified, out of which, 2420 have been completed and the remaining will be completed before the 15th of August 2023. The dream of elevated light Metro Rail in the Capital Cities of Jammu and Kashmir will also be realized in this year’s budget.

The government has also earmarked funds for new Townships and Housing Colonies for economically weaker sections /low income groups/Middle-Income groups at Jammu and Srinagar.

To empower and facilitate the marketing of products of women entrepreneurs, the government will establish Ladies HAAT and Ladies Exclusive Markets in Jammu, Srinagar, and other Major Towns besides the creation of EKTA Malls.

Meanwhile, Rs 50 crore has been earmarked for Samridh Seema Yojina for the development of Border Areas.

To provide employment avenues and handhold youth in setting up their enterprises, 10,000 further SHGs are to be formed with the Budget of 2023-24.

The government has also allocated funds for the constitution of 1500 new Panchayat Ghars to be constructed under “Har Panchayat-Panchayat Ghar “initiative for the smooth implementation of welfare programs of the Government at the grassroots level besides Rs 1313 crore provided for PRIs and ULBs Rs 271.25 crore for DDCs/BDCs.

Similarly, according to the Budget document, 40,000 new houses for houseless families under PMAY-G would be constructed, 18934 dwelling units to be completed under PMAY-U, and New 87,350 IHHLs and 2500 CSCs to be constructed.

For restoration and conservation of Dal Lake, Sewage Management of Dal Lake is to be accomplished with the installation of 89.83 MLD STPs meant for benefitting 6, 20,565 people. Besides, elevated light Metro Rail in the Capital Cities of Jammu and Kashmir is to be rolled out.