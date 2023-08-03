GANDERBAL: Department of Students Welfare (DSW) in collaboration with students of Kerala studying in various departments of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Thursday organised a mega function to celebrate Onam-2023 at Tulmulla Campus, CUK.

Vice- Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Shyambir, Dean Academics Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, I/c Controller of Examinations, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, DSW and Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, Heads and Coordinators of departments, Dy Directors DSW, faculty members, administrative staff, scholars and students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Vice Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath said the objective of organising the event is to promote multicultural festivities and believes in the unity in diversity. He said that cultural extravaganzas like this creates vibrancy in the institution and also provides a platform to the students to showcase their hidden talent. CUK Vice Chancellor, said that such events also enable integration of various cultures and traditions. “Events like these teach the participants to respect and honour the culture and tradition of other communities,” he said, and asked the faculty members to organise techno-cultural fests every year and invite the students and other stakeholders for participating in the same.

Addressing the gathering, DDC, Ganderbal, Mr. Shyambir, who was the chief guest on the occasion, congratulated the university for celebrating the festival and hailed the performances of the students. He said that festivals like these inculcate the sense of togetherness among the students. He complimented the students from other states of the country for celebrating the festival with enthusiasm and fervor.

Dean Academic Affairs, Prof. Shahid Rasool, appreciated the students for celebrating the day and enthralling the audience with their performances. He said that these festivals convey a message of bonding, brotherhood and harmony and help other students to understand the culture of other communities. He said that India’s strength is in its diversity and celebrating such festivals means celebrating the country’s diversity.

Dean DSW and Finance Officer, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, said the initiative to celebrate the festival was taken by the students of Kerala and the DSW facilitated the same. He appreciated the huge participation of students in the event

During the festival, the students performed traditional folk songs (Malayalam and Kashmiri) and activities including Tug of War, Pot Breaking etc.

Muhammad Sajjad, Megha Prakash, Mohammad Ashif M and Meenakshi conducted the event and Muhammad Jazeel proposed the vote of thanks.