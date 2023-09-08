Srinagar- CB Physiotherapy, India’s fastest growing network of physiotherapy clinics with presence in Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad besides J&K has opened an advanced centre at Greater Kailash in South Delhi. Greater Kailash centre focuses on providing Chiropractic, Sports Injury Rehab & Women’s Health Wellness.

According to Dr. Palak Gupta , Center Head at CB Physiotherapy, Greater Kailash, “Women’s Health” has found adoption very recently in physiotherapy & people have started seeing the benefits of pre-natal & post natal physiotherapy”.

Other than expansion of clinics, CB Physiotherapy is also launching its Home Exercise Platform Activ-PT. One of the noteworthy things about this platform is that it is being entirely developed by CB Physiotherapy Team in Kashmir led by Zahoor Ahmad (Tech Lead).

About Activ-PT, Zahoor Ahmad, said that he is looking forward to launching a truly national tech product that is built in Kashmir. People in South Kashmir are already benefiting from CB Physiotherapy Clinic in Anantnag. The company is planning for 20 Clinics in Delhi / NCR by the end of 2024 & then move to other cities.