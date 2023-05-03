

Srinagar:It is difficult to predict with certainty how the closure of Go Air will specifically affect tourism in Kashmir. However, it is possible to make some educated guesses.

Firstly, Go Air’s closure may result in a reduction in the number of flights to Srinagar, the main city in Kashmir, which could make it more difficult and expensive for tourists to reach the region. This could discourage some travelers from visiting.

On the other hand, other airlines may step in to fill the gap left by Go Air, and the government may take steps to encourage more airlines to fly to Kashmir. This could potentially offset any negative effects of Go Air’s closure on tourism in the region.

It’s also worth noting that the impact of Go Air’s closure on Kashmir’s tourism industry may be relatively small in the grand scheme of things. The region has a rich cultural heritage and natural beauty that have attracted visitors for centuries, and there are many other factors that can influence the number of tourists who choose to visit.

Factors such as political stability, security, and economic development may ultimately be more important in shaping the future of tourism in Kashmir than the closure of a single airline.