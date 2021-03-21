Brick kiln owners flout J&K Govt rate of Rs 21000 per 3000 bricks: FIR registered, kilns seized, penalty imposed

Srinagar: Acting upon the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Budgam, the Tehsildars of district Budgam, Sunday conducted a surprise visit of various brick kiln units operating in the district which were allegedly selling bricks at exorbitant rates.

The Tehsildars had set up teams and were accompanied by Naib Tehsildars and police officials.

Pertinent to mention here that DC Budgam vide his office order No. DCB/Brick Kilns/2020/54, dated 21.08.2020 has fixed rate of bricks as Rs 21000 per 3000 bricks including all taxes except transportation.

The team while inspecting and recording statement of complainants came to conclusion that some brick kiln owners at beerwah were found involved in overcharging and selling bricks at exorbitant rates, thus violating orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner Budgam.

The Tehsildars imposed penalty on spot against the violators, seized 3 vehicles and said that strict action as per law shall follow.

Similar surprise inspections were carried out in Tehsil Budgam and Chadoora by concerned Tehsildars. Tehsildar Budgam also issued official order under which every brick kiln operating in tehsil Budgam has to compulsorily publish Government approved rate list at brick kiln locations, refrain from overcharging and sale of sub standard material.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Budgam categorically said that no brick kiln owner shall be permitted to overcharging at exorbitant rates.

He appealed general public to approach his office to register complaint if any, against those brick kiln owners who are violating government approved rates.