Spanish fashion giant Zara is under fire for hosting Israeli far-right leader Itamar Ben Gvir at a campaign event.

Palestinians have called for Zara after the company’s franchisee for its Israeli stores hosted Itamar Ben Gvir at a campaign event.

Ben Gvir had called for killing and displacing Palestinians. He has been a proponent of settlers’ incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and the neighborhood.

The owner of the international Zara franchise in Israel, Canadian billionaire Joey Schwebel – hosted a party on Thursday, October 20, in his villa to support Ben Gvir in the elections.

Ben Gvir heads the ultra-nationalist Otzma Yehudit party, which is running in the November 1 elections with the Religious Zionism party and is expected to win up to 12 seats.

Videos of Palestinians burning Zara clothes surfaced on different social media with supporters calling for a boycott

Mayor Rahat Fayez Abu Suhaiban was among those who joined the protest, calling Zara a “fascist” because of Schwebel’s support for Ben Gvir.

“Our position must be clear regarding such stores that support the outbreak,” he said.

Palestinian-Israeli politician Ahmad Tibi, who clashed several times with Ben Gvir in the Knesset chamber, took to Twitter to describe Zara’s “ugliness.”

Ben Gvir responded to the tweet, “Zara, beautiful clothes, beautiful Israelis.”

The Palestinian community in the United States participated in the campaign against the company—Zara, through social platforms, and demanded the members of the community, Palestinians, and Arabs residing in the United States, boycott the company’s merchandise.