Blinken meets Jaishankar, Doval; PM next

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold talks with EAM S Jaishankar in Delhi.

“I deeply appreciate the work that we have been able to do together and the work that we are going to do together in coming months,” Blinken says.

“There isn’t a challenge that doesn’t have impact on lives of our citizens whether it’s COVID, disruptive impact of emerging technologies that can be addressed by any one of us acting alone. There’s greater imperative on cooperation among countries than ever before,” the US Secretary of State said.

President Biden’s determination is to continue to grow stronger the relationship between India and the US, he added.

Blinken also held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on a range of bilateral and regional issues including the security situation in Afghanistan.

Blinken arrived in Delhi on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit with an extensive agenda featuring the rapidly evolving security situation in Afghanistan, boosting Indo-Pacific engagement and ways to enhance COVID-19 response efforts among others.