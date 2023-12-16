SRINAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made changes to the leadership positions in four districts of Kashmir – Baramulla, Kupwara, Budgam, and Anantnag – in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

In Baramulla, Sufi Mohiudin, the district president, has been replaced by Raja Waqar, a young influential leader from an esteemed family in Uri. Sufi has been appointed as a member of the state working committee of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Javeed Quershi, a prominent advocate, has been appointed as the new district president of the Kupwara unit, replacing Abdul Rehman Lone. Abdul Rehman Lone will be assuming a role in the state unit as a member. Quershi, who is originally from the Kandi Kupwara region and currently resides in Handwara, joined the party in 2018.

Advocate Wajhat Hussain has been nominated as the district president of Anantnag district, replacing Nazir Ahmad Gania. Nazir Ahmad Gania has been appointed as the vice-president of Minority Morcha BJP J&K UT. Hussain, an experienced party leader with strong connections within the rank and file, will assume leadership responsibilities.

In Budgam, Hakeem Rahullah Gazi has been appointed as the new district president, replacing Sameer Shah. Sameer Shah will also be taking on a role in the state working unit of the party. Hakeem Rahullah Gazi is a dynamic and young leader who brings fresh perspectives to the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

These changes in leadership reflect the BJP’s strategic approach in ensuring effective representation and strong leadership ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.