PULWAMA: The ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has enthused people of Pulwama district, fostering awareness about government schemes and promoting inclusivity.

As part of this ambitious government initiative, a momentous celebration unfolded at Panchayat Halqa Tahab, which was presided over by Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Parks, and Gardens, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad.

The event commenced with inspection of stalls by the Commissioner Secretary, established by various Government departments, showcasing a myriad of benefits accessible to the public. Also, the festivities of the Yatra reached a lively peak with a spirited tug of war among students, infusing a touch of showmanship.

The participants listened to a recorded message of the Prime Minister, reinforcing the principles of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. The Administrative Secretary led a pledge, echoing the vision of development and inclusivity, resonating deeply with the enthusiastic participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary acknowledged the lively participation, emphasizing the Yatra’s mission to saturate Government schemes in the region. He reiterated the commitment towards leaving no one behind, echoing the vision of a developed nation outlined by the Prime Minister.

Sheikh Fayaz emphasized that the Government’s vision through this Yatra is to create awareness among the last in the row and ensure that the benefits of Government schemes reach the unreached.

“The Yatra’s holistic approach has not only empowered individuals through various interventions but has also laid the foundation for sustainable progress. As the Yatra continues to weave its way through Pulwama, it leaves behind a legacy of transformation, symbolizing a brighter and more prosperous future for the entire community”, the Commissioner Secretary maintained.

Under the unique initiative ‘Meri Kahani Meri Zubani,’ beneficiaries shared their stories of transformation through government interventions.