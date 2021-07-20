Jeff Bezos, the richest person on the planet, blasted off for space Tuesday aboard a Blue Origin rocket on its first human flight, the company’s live broadcast showed.

The rocket lifted off from a base in the west Texas desert at approximately 8:12 am local time (1312 GMT) after a brief hold.

The capsule touched down in the west Texas desert after breaching the boundary of space, the company’s live broadcast showed.

Jeff Bezos, world's richest man, travels to space in his own rocket

The spaceship floated down on three giant parachutes before firing a retro thruster, sending up a cloud of sand as it gently landed at one or two miles (kilometers) an hour.

“A very happy group of people in this capsule,” said Bezos.