SRINAGAR: Today, amidst a patriotic fervor, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary for Organization in Jammu and Kashmir, Ashok Koul, unfurled the national flag at the BJP office located at J53 Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar. This symbolic gesture marked a momentous celebration of the 75th Republic Day.

The event witnessed the active participation of other prominent BJP leaders, State Office Bearers and dedicated party workers, who joined Ashok Koul in honoring the significance of this day. The unfurling of the tricolor was accompanied by an atmosphere of unity, pride, and a commitment to the values enshrined in the Constitution of India.

In his address, Ashok Koul emphasized the importance of preserving the spirit of democracy and the constitutional principles that guide the nation. He highlighted the role of the BJP in fostering development, peace, and prosperity in the region, as well as the party’s unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people.

The BJP leaders and party workers present at the event expressed their commitment to the ideals of the Indian Republic and pledged to work tirelessly towards the progress and well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.