Can Jammu and Kashmir doctor turned model Umar Riaz turn adversity into opportunity and become the second finalist in Bigg Boss 15.

Various opinion polls conducted on social media show Umar is the favorite to win Bigg Boss 15. In Bigg Boss Tak and The Real Khabri polls, Umar is the undisputed king. For the two consecutive weeks, he ranks first followed by Pratik Sehajpal.

“#UmarRiaz once again crowned as No.1 Contestant of #BiggBoss15 (Week10) on #BiggBoss_Tak polls. Congratulations to all the fans who made this possible again and again by participating in the poll. Keep supporting your favorites. (No.1 UMAR RIAZ), Bigg Boss_Tak tweeted.

Considering all this, loyal viewers of the show are now speculating that Umar Riaz will become the second finalist of Bigg Boss 15 soon. For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant, who entered the house as a wild card contestant, became the first finalist of the show by winning the `Ticket To Finale’ task last week.

Earlier, social media users called out `Colors TV’ for allegedly harassing Umar Riaz in Bigg Boss.

`COLORS STOP HARASSING UMAR’ was trending on social media. ”What exactly is tameez? @ColorsTV you will teach tameez? You guys need to learn that yourselves coz u don’t show any when your idiotic show constantly targets a doctor and crosses all lines of integrity & decency. COLORS STOP HARASSING UMAR,” said a user.

In the `Weekend Ka Vaar’, Salman Khan pulled up Umar Riaz for his alleged violent behavior in the house. Salman slammed Umar for trying to follow his ‘baddimag’ brother Asim Riaz. Asim was the runner-up in Bigg Boss 13.

“Tum doctor ho, tum mein koi tameez nahi hai, dimaag nahi hai, sense nahi hai tum mein, kya yeh jahilpanti dikha rahe ho. You are educated. You are not like this outside the house. You think your numbers will increase for acting like this. Izzat kamaoge, shauharat automatically mil jayegi. Why are you showing such crazy behavior?… You earn respect, money will automatically follow,” Salman told Umar.

Umar Riaz has made a lot of headlines recently given his roller-coaster ride in Bigg Boss 15. Doctor by profession Umar is the brother of Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz.

His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of the reality show.

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

Amidst all this, Umar has been in the news for his link-up with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan.

Later Saba broke her silence in a bid to put speculations to rest. “Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won’t say that we both are dating. We both aren’t dating, but we like each other as human beings,” she said.

Last week, a Mumbai-based designer has filed a case against Umar Riaz for not crediting his clothing label.

Faizan Ansari was responsible for providing the branded clothes to Umar for Bigg Boss. All the branded clothes of Umar were supplied by Faizan Ansari.